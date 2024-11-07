Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 283.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,355 shares of company stock worth $14,244,865. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOXA opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

