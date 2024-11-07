Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 2,934.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

NYSE TDC opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 160.68%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

