Stephens Inc. AR Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hologic were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hologic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after buying an additional 450,190 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,780,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.