Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 9,011 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $2,746,988. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.