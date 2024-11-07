Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,614.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $257.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $267.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

