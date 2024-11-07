Arthur B. Winkleblack Sells 11,590 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.