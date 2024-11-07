QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,469. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

