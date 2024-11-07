QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 915,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after buying an additional 52,036 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 630,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,846,000 after acquiring an additional 297,266 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.