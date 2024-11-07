National Pension Service Buys 37,611 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $42,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

LYB stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.36 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

