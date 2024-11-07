JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.82 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

