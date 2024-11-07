Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 238,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 201,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,558,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $257.81 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $267.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

