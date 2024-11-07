Mizuho Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $87.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hologic stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hologic by 77.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,023.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 815,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,427,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

