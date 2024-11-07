Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,461 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

