Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,462.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $838.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

