Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 226.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $123.73 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

