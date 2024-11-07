Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,631,000 after buying an additional 372,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

