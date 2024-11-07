Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,900 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after acquiring an additional 850,556 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,644,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 219,387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,636 shares of company stock worth $6,443,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.