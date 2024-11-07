Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

