Creative Planning Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,042,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 208,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $244.33 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,526.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day moving average is $213.46.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

