National Pension Service Has $33.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 3.2 %

Pinterest stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.