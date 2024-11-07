Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 327.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Dover Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $202.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.28. Dover Co. has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
