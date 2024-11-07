Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.85.

AXON opened at $459.52 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.88 and a 12-month high of $462.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.32 and a 200-day moving average of $343.13.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

