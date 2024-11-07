Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.14 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Zscaler worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.