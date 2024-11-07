QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,550 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $2,725,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Genpact by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 96,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of G stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

