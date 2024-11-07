EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EQT were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,907,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,452,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $40.20 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

