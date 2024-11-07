Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.21 and a 12 month high of $225.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.