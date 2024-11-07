National Pension Service Has $37.56 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Huntington Bancshares worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 287.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 174,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

