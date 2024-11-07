Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Brunswick worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 77.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 92.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

