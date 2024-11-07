Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $40,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Everest Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Everest Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Everest Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of EG opened at $366.60 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

