Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ameren by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.2% in the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.78 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

