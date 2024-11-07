Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Decreased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $387.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

