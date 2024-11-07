Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

