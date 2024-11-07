Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.5 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $151.34 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.