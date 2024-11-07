Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

