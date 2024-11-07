Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Shares of SE stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -272.46 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

