National Pension Service Has $44.93 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $44,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 117,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $317.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $234.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

