Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.31 and its 200 day moving average is $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

