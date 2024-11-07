Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,503,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,223,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,081,042.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock valued at $44,436,836. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,454 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 203,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.