QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Teradyne by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

