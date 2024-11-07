Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 30.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 151,728 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of -0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,830.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,361,571. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

