Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

