Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 400 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $372.77 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

