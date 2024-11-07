Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.