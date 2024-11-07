Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

