QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,015 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $152.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

