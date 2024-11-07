Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,001.19 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,963.75 and a 1-year high of $5,060.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,199.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,914.68.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,729.14.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.