Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Pool by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $370.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.00 and its 200-day moving average is $352.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

