Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

