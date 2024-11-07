Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,092 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 283.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $5,446,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.9 %

BK stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

