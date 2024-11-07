Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $471,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,093,141.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,736,405 shares of company stock worth $78,283,014. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

